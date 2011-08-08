Reality Church Signs Rental Contract with SBCC for Use of Sports Pavilion, Classrooms

The church, expanding from Carpinteria and Ventura, will pay more than $13,000 monthly and plans to hold its first service on Sept. 4

Expanding beyond its campuses in Carpinteria and Ventura, Reality Church has its sights set on a new campus in Santa Barbara and will rent space at SBCC.

Earlier this summer, the church signed a contract with the college for the use of its sports pavilion, 18 classrooms, a storage container and three parking lots. The contract is for one year, was approved by the SBCC Board of Trustess in August and the church is gearing up for its first service on Sept. 4.

Reality Pastor Britt Merrick told Noozhawk on Monday that church leadership has been thinking about opening a campus in Santa Barbara for about three years. At that time, the Carpinteria campus, where Reality Church began, was growing at a rapid pace and space was becoming an issue. A large portion of the congregation was driving from Ventura to the south and Santa Barbara from the north. As a result, the church opened a campus in Ventura nearly two years ago.

“That’s gone really well,” Merrick said. “The church has grown, and we knew eventually we would do the same in Santa Barbara.”

Space has remained an issue, and Merrick estimates that 65 percent of people attending church in Carpinteria now live north of the city. Outside of the space concerns, he said people leaving their communities and relationships to go to church elsewhere “really defeats the purpose of a local church.”

Merrick said leaders from the church looked at all the options in Santa Barbara, from undeveloped land to available buildings.

“We would have needed a 40,000-square-foot building, and there weren’t a lot of buildings that fit that,” he said.

The church was in discussions with buildings such as The Arlington Theatre and The Granada, and were close to a deal, Merrick said, but that there were some “sticking points” in terms of logistics.

“They were super helpful and great to work with, but we weren’t getting there,” he said.

After a successful Easter celebration this year at SBCC’s La Playa Stadium with 8,000 attendees, Merrick said an SBCC staff member suggested the church talk to the college about space for the new church outreach.

“They were super kind and really amicable,” he said. “It was great to work with them.”

The college is renting the facilities to the church for $3,286 each Sunday, for a monthly charge of more than $13,000. Joseph Sullivan, SBCC Vice President of Business Services, said that the college has had a very positive working relationship with the church.

“They understand the needs of the college and have worked with us to the benefit of both parties,” he told Noozhawk. Sullivan said that the campus isn’t busy on Sundays except for special events or conferences, and that the rent money will go towards maintaining the college’s facilities, indirectly providing relief for the school’s general fund.

“The revenue is a benefit to the college in these tough budget times,” Sullivan said. “It will provide funding that can be used for the upkeep and maintenance of these facilities which benefits the college and ultimately the students.”

The church is also renting a 10,000-square-foot office space at 10 E. Yanonali St. for support staff.

As the church gears up for its first Sunday in Santa Barbara, Merrick said he isn’t sure how many people to expect, but that they’ll be able to seat 1,500 to 1,700 people.

“We’ll just do one service and see how that goes,” he said.

Another change for the church will be Merrick’s transition to preaching from Santa Barbara, while Ventura and Carpinteria watch over video.

“Overwhelmingly, most people have been fine with that,” he said, adding that there will be some transition and change for the church.

But preaching via video has worked well for the Ventura campus so far, and Merrick expects it will work just as well in Carpinteria.

“We’re really a video-oriented culture,” he said, adding that only the sermon is by video, with worship and all other aspects of the service being conducted by staff on site.

For neighbors of the new church, “I would tell them that we’re here for the community and we want to see people who are transformed by the love of Jesus,” he said. “One of our primary goals will be to bless the city of Santa Barbara and the Westside.”

