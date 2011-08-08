Friday, June 8 , 2018, 3:14 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Police Statistics Show Fewer Fiesta Arrests from 2010

Traffic and parking citations drop dramatically with little change in DUIs and felony arrests

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | August 8, 2011 | 7:09 p.m.

Arrests were down during this year’s Old Spanish Days Fiesta celebrations compared with last year, according to statistics released Monday by the Santa Barbara Police Department.

There were 166 arrests reported from last Wednesday to Sunday versus 195 arrests during the same period last year.

Police Sgt. Lorenzo Duarte said the numbers were approximate since the department has not received all of the data yet and they don’t include patrol activity.

“A good portion of the misdemeanor arrests and cites were for alcohol-related incidents,” he said, referring to the 112 misdemeanor arrests, compared with 143 last year.

Of the arrests reported, 23 DUIs were reported this year, compared with 22 last year. Felony arrests also saw a slight increase, with 31 this year and 30 in 2010.

Citations were down this year, however, and 244 traffic citations were issued compared with 330 in 2010, as were parking citations, with 102 this year and 197 issued last year. Miscellaneous infractions were up this year, with 77 cited compared with 65 last year.

Reduced by nearly a half were the number of vehicles towed this year, with 21 towed at this year’s Fiesta and 52 last year.

The Santa Barbara Area California Highway Patrol conducted a sobriety/driver license checkpoint on Friday during Fiesta, resulting in the arrests of nine drivers. There were also two suspended driver citations, two open container citations and one seatbelt citation.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 