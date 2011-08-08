Police Statistics Show Fewer Fiesta Arrests from 2010

Traffic and parking citations drop dramatically with little change in DUIs and felony arrests

Arrests were down during this year’s Old Spanish Days Fiesta celebrations compared with last year, according to statistics released Monday by the Santa Barbara Police Department.

There were 166 arrests reported from last Wednesday to Sunday versus 195 arrests during the same period last year.

Police Sgt. Lorenzo Duarte said the numbers were approximate since the department has not received all of the data yet and they don’t include patrol activity.

“A good portion of the misdemeanor arrests and cites were for alcohol-related incidents,” he said, referring to the 112 misdemeanor arrests, compared with 143 last year.

Of the arrests reported, 23 DUIs were reported this year, compared with 22 last year. Felony arrests also saw a slight increase, with 31 this year and 30 in 2010.

Citations were down this year, however, and 244 traffic citations were issued compared with 330 in 2010, as were parking citations, with 102 this year and 197 issued last year. Miscellaneous infractions were up this year, with 77 cited compared with 65 last year.

Reduced by nearly a half were the number of vehicles towed this year, with 21 towed at this year’s Fiesta and 52 last year.

The Santa Barbara Area California Highway Patrol conducted a sobriety/driver license checkpoint on Friday during Fiesta, resulting in the arrests of nine drivers. There were also two suspended driver citations, two open container citations and one seatbelt citation.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.