Sling of Santa Barbara a Driving Force Behind Software to Simplify Parking System

Ziggy plays guitar, but he doesn’t look like some cat from Japan.

While Santa Barbara native Ziggy Peake may not share all the qualities of David Bowie’s “Ziggy Stardust,” he created a product that some say, like Bowie’s music, was ahead of its time.

“It’s the next generation of permission management,” said Peake, the founder of Sling Technologies.

Sling is integrated, on-demand business application software designed for vendors in the parking industry. It helps enable parking management operations and their enforcement personnel to work more efficiently by aggregating business operations through a single-hosted system. Vendors can offer their clients customer relationship management, order fulfillment, inventory management, transaction processing and enforcement management.

In other words, Peake said, vendors can save money by simplifying their client’s parking operations.

“Through our web-based systems, we are able to provide a very high level of service at a fraction of the cost of other solutions,” he said.

Peake and his team began developing the technology in 2006 and put it on the market last year. Municipalities, universities and sport venues access every piece of data from the back end — whether it’s permit renewals or parking infractions.

Parkers also have the power to reserve parking spaces through their mobile device and fight or pay parking tickets online.

“What we’ve built is a platform that will allow the unification of all parking systems,” similar to how banks communicate with one another when money is transferred, Peake said. “Aggregation of all parking systems greatly simplifies every market’s operations.”

The UCSB graduate has experience in graphic and Web design, law enforcement, emergency services and parking management.

“In software I think the critical piece of success is not the engineering of the product but trying to create an environment where people interface seamlessly with machines,” he said.

Gregg Bigger, founder of the Bank of Santa Barbara, handles strategic management for three local companies.

“Parking enforcement is managed through hand-held terminals that provide real-time feedback and data tracking that greatly improve collections, such as data on other outstanding violations, proof of violation and digital photos,” Bigger said in an email to Noozhawk. “(Sling has) online adjudication tools that maximize cost efficiency and revenue collections.”

Sling’s platform could eventually be used to manage other markets, however, Peake said future plans at Sling remain under wraps.

Although he isn’t quite sure how Sling will be used in the future, but that he’s rather certain about one fact: “(My parents) must’ve been Bowie fans.”

