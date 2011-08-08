TechBrew Hosting Multi-Dimensional Midsummer’s Nite Mega Mixer

One of Santa Barbara’s largest networking events will be held from 4:30 to 10 p.m. Wednesday at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, 2559 Puesta Del Sol.

TechBrew’s Multi-Dimensional Midsummer’s Nite Mega Mixer provides an atmosphere to present innovations and celebrate world-helping organizations, said Lielle Arad, FD3’s global director of public affairs.

“TechBrews have gone on for 10 years and have had success in bringing the community together,” she said. “People can socialize and network with many diverse professionals. This year there is a whole new TechBrew with a lot of new world-helping power behind it coming from the combination of FD3 and G2G.”

Arad and Green2Gold International Director Alan Tratner will be keynote speakers.

“Lielle and I will be at all the TechBrew events teaching about FD3’s breakthrough, new and exciting research,” Tratner said. “We will be sharing step-by-step programs that will bring long-term results to help the world in many major social issues like war, poverty, hunger, water and pollution, as well as many pertinent personal issues.”

More than 700 high-technology professionals, cutting-edge entrepreneurs, innovators, investors, community leaders, nonprofits, businesses and students attended the event in April. The mixer will feature exhibits, educational programs, mini-seminars, expert speakers and live entertainment from FD3’s own B4Neptune.

Sponsors include the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, the CapFlow Funding Group, the Clean Business Investment Summit, Noozhawk, the Pacific Coast Business Times, Ameravant, NAWBO, SBClick.com and Maverick Angels.

— Noozhawk business writer Alex Kacik can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .