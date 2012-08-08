2 Suspects Arrested, 1 At Large in Attempted Vehicle Burglary

Santa Maria police officers detain a man and a girl trying to run from the area

A Santa Maria man and a female juvenile were arrested and a third suspect remained at large early Wednesday after an attempted vehicle burglary.

Lt. Rico Flores said a 9-1-1 call received about 1:15 a.m. Wednesday reported two males and a female burglarizing a gray Honda near the intersection of Oakley and Morrison avenues.

He said responding officers saw the three suspects running from the area.

The female juvenile was booked into Santa Maria Juvenile Hall on charges of vehicle burglary. Eli Moises Aguilar, 19, of Santa Maria, was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail and faces charges of vehicle burglary and resisting arrest.

The third suspect is described as a 16- to 18-year-old Hispanic male.

— Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.