Channel Islands Surfboards to Host Premiere of ‘Dear Suburbia’ Surf Film
Flick will be screened Saturday at the Anacapa Street store
By Channel Islands Surfboards | August 8, 2012 | 7:54 p.m.
Channel Islands Surfboards’ Santa Barbara store is proud to announce the official Santa Barbara premiere of Kai Neville’s newest surf flick, Dear Suburbia.
The most highly anticipated surf film of the year will be shown at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the CI shop, 36 Anacapa St.
The film features many CI team riders — some of whom may make an appearance at the premiere — including Dane Reynolds, Yadin Nicol, Conner Coffin and Evan Geiselman.
The event is free, and free Wahoo’s Tacos and refreshments will be provided. Bring beach chairs and a blanket.
