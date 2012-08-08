Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 3:52 am | Fair 49º

 
 
 
 

Goleta Council Approves Library, Street Lighting Tax Rates

Members vote to raise the library parcel tax 2.7 percent; the per-parcel fee for street lighting will continue at its same rate

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | August 8, 2012 | 11:14 p.m.

The Goleta City Council on Tuesday approved a 2.7 percent rate increase for the library special parcel tax and kept the flat rate for the street lighting benefit assessment.

The council has to approve the parcel tax rates every year.

The library tax, which applies to 8,657 parcels with rates ranging from $10 to $127 per parcel, helps fund the Goleta Valley Library’s operations. For 2012-13, the council approved a 2.7 percent raise to match the Consumer Price Index increase.

This tax was instituted in 1990 and, like all taxes, is collected for the city by Santa Barbara County, according to Administrative Services Director Michelle Greene. She said it’s expected to bring in about $239,000 this year, which will be augmented with general fund, interest, developer fee money and contributions from the Friends of the Goleta Valley Library.

The county charges $1 per parcel as a fee to the city, Greene said.

The council also unanimously approved the per-parcel fee for the street lighting benefit assessment, which has been at the same rate since the city incorporated.

Public Works Director Steve Wagner said the inability to increase the rate is a challenge for the city with increasing street-lighting costs. The fee generates about $90,000 and costs are up to $250,000, so the city’s general fund makes up the difference.

Councilman Michael Bennett asked whether the city can switch to LED lights or other energy-efficient options, but Wagner said Southern California Edison won’t consider it — at least not yet.

Other utility companies, including Pacific Gas & Electric, have already allowed it, but Wagner said no jurisdiction within Edison’s service territory has been able to do so.

“Until Edison is willing to approve an LED street light, we are unable to have that switch done, unless we want to take on the entire street lighting system and take over the costs of maintaining and owning all of the city’s lights,” he said.

Goleta pays for the electricity usage and maintenance at rates set by the California Public Utilities Commission.

“So we pay for the electricity, but we don’t have any authority to change the light bulbs?” Councilman Roger Aceves asked.

“That’s correct,” Wagner said.

Mayor Ed Easton noted that Edison representatives were very outgoing during the SmartConnect campaign to changeover analog meters to smart meters.

City Manager Dan Singer said more political pressure could help, and the city’s goals of becoming more sustainable seem to line up with Edison’s. Staff members said they can look more into the issue, since council members bring it up every year when discussing the street lighting benefit assessment.

“It’s tough when you have a utility provider who’s making money by charging for energy and not letting you use more efficient fixtures,” Wagner said.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

