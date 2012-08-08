Health Warning Issued for Arroyo Burro Beach
Weekly testing detects elevated levels of bacteria in the water
By Willie Brummett for Santa Barbara County Environmental Health Services | August 8, 2012 | 12:18 p.m.
Santa Barbara County Environmental Health Services issued a health warning Wednesday for Arroyo Burro Beach after weekly testing indicated that bacteria levels in the water exceeded one or more health standards.
Yellow “Warning” signs have been posted at the beach.
Contact with the ocean water may increase risk of illness. Swimmers are advised to stay out of the water a minimum of 50 yards away from both sides of creek mouths or storm drains.
Ocean water sampling results are also available online by clicking here and on the ocean hotline at 805.681.4949.
— Willie Brummett represents Santa Barbara County Environmental Health Services.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.