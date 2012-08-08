Monica Barba, Sean McCulloch Join Community West Bank

Barba brings 14 years and McCulloch 32 years of experience in the banking industry

Community West Bank is pleased to announce the addition of Monica Barba as vice president/branch manager and Sean McCulloch as vice president/commercial lender, both for the Santa Barbara branch.

Barba has built a solid career in local banking within Santa Barbara County and brings extensive business development and operational experience to Community West Bank.

“Monica is committed to community banking,” stated Michael Phlaum, senior vice president and community banking officer. “She understands the needs of the local business community and knows how to deliver on those needs, utilizing her 14 years of local banking experience.”

In addition to her professional experience, Barba is a native of Santa Barbara and an active member of the community, serving on several committees including the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors Committee and the American Heart Association Heart Walk Committee. She has also enjoyed giving her time to local nonprofits such as the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation, Old Spanish Days and the MDA.

Barba, who is fluent in Spanish, can be reached in Santa Barbara at 805.962.7420 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

Formerly with Rabobank, McCulloch’s impressive 32-year banking career includes a vast array of experience from retail management to bank compliance to both commercial and construction lending.

“Sean is a great representative for the bank and for his clients,” Phlaum said. “With his strong community involvement and lending experience coupled with his skills in risk management, Sean knows how to balance both the needs of our business clients and those of the bank.”

McCulloch is a graduate of the Pacific Coast Banking School, a three-year, masters-level extension program for senior officers in the banking industry. Furthermore, McCulloch serves on a variety of board positions, including the Lobero Board and Finance Committee, the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra Board, the EDC-VC Board and is a Kiwanis Club member.

McCulloch can be reached in Santa Barbara at 805.962.7420 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Michael Phlaum is a senior vice president and community banking officerCommunity West Bank.