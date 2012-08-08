Nuclear Challenge Golf Tournament Raises $15,000 for Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties

More than 160 employees, vendors and volunteers participate in the 15th annual event

Employees from Pacific Gas & Electric Co. and the Diablo Canyon Power Plant joined forces last Friday to raise $15,000 to help support Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties.

More than 160 PG&E employees, plant vendors and volunteers took part in the 15th annual Nuclear Challenge Golf Tournament held at Monarch Dunes in Nipomo.

This year’s tournament guest of honor was cancer survivor Melinda Marchiano of Nipomo. In addition to being a Wish Child, 18-year-old Melinda is an author, inspirational speaker, dancer, childhood cancer advocate and a 2011 LIVESTRONG Leader.

During the post-tournament event Friday, a check was presented to Make-A-Wish on behalf of participating employees.

Since the tournament started in 1997, the event has raised more than $200,000 for the local Make-A-Wish Foundation.

— Shanna Wasson Taylor is the CEO of Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties.