One Dead, Several Injured When Van Hits Tree on Rural Road

Initial reports indicate six people suffered moderate to major injuries in the crash on Foxen Canyon Road

One person was killed and six others suffered serious injuries Wednesday afternoon in a single-vehicle accident north of Los Olivos, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The wreck was reported shortly before 4 p.m. in the 9600 block of Foxen Canyon Road, said Paul Christensen of the county Fire Department.

Seven people were in a van that struck a tree, Christensen said, adding that one was declared dead at the scene.

Emergency personnel — including two engine crews, three AMR ambulances and helicopters from the county and Calstar — converged on the scene, which is in a rural area of vineyards and ranch land.

Foxen Canyon was shut down in the area while emergency crews tended to the injured and cleared the wreckage.

At least two people suffered major injuries and the others had moderate injuries, according to emergency radio traffic.

The injured were being taken to Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara and Marian Medical Center in Santa Maria.

