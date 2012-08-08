Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 4:40 am | Fair 47º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Strings Scheduling Auditions for Aug. 25

Selected musicians will rehearse on Saturdays throughout the school year

By Linda Stafford Burrows for Santa Barbara Strings | August 8, 2012 | 2:28 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Strings orchestra program will be holding auditions for its 2012-13 season on Aug. 25 at Monte Vista School, 730 N. Hope Ave. in Santa Barbara.

To schedule an audition time between noon and 5 p.m. Aug. 25, call General Manager Shannon McCue at 847.691.3622 or send an email request to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Students should come with a prepared piece and may be asked to sight-read.

Through two orchestras, Sinfonietta and Intermezzo, as well as a beginning ensemble, Toccata, and beginning and advanced level chamber groups such as the Santa Barbara Strings Quartet, Artistic Director Mary Beth Woodruff provides excellence in classical music education and technical training to string players ages 5 to 19 by working progressively through music history, from the Renaissance/Baroque Periods through the Modern Period.

During the past season, the young musicians played pieces by Joseph Haydn, Antonio Vivaldi, Henry Purcell, Johann Sebastian Bach and Wolfgang Mozart, and an arrangement of original compositions by orchestra members.

Woodruff is a graduate of MIT, the New England Conservatory of Music and Carnegie Mellon University (where she studied under Andres Cardenes), and has previously served on the summer faculty at Interlochen and as a professor at the Biola University Conservatory of Music, where she taught violin, viola, music history, strings literature and repertoire and was head of Chamber Music studies.

In addition to teaching, Woodruff has performed as concertmaster with various orchestras, led string quartets and performed as a soloist with orchestras throughout the world. She has an affinity for both teaching and playing the music of Bach and is a sought-after coach for emerging chamber musicians.

The mission of Santa Barbara Strings is to delve deeply into the rich repertoire of the string orchestra to train, nurture and inspire young musicians.

The Toccata ensemble, the Sinfonietta and Intermezzo orchestras and the select chamber groups will be rehearsing at the Monte Vista School on Saturday afternoons throughout the school year beginning Sept. 8. This season, the orchestras will be performing two concerts with the finale concert at the Music Academy of the West.

Click here for more information about Santa Barbara Strings.

— Linda Stafford Burrows represents Santa Barbara Strings.

