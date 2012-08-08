Santa Maria Driver Arrested After Police Pursuit

Unlicensed man flees as officer tries to pull him over for a traffic violation

A Santa Maria man was arrested early Wednesday after failing to pull over for a traffic stop and leading police on a pursuit.

Lt. Rico Flores said an officer attempted to pull over the suspect, 18-year-old Paul Anthony McCormack, who was driving a 1997 green Honda Civic, for a traffic violation.

He said McCormack failed to yield, leading officers on a chase beginning in the southwest portion of Santa Maria, through Orcutt and onto northbound Highway 101 at the Clark Avenue ramp. Flores said the driver exited at Donovan Road and drove through the northeast portion of the city.

According to Flores, the pursuit ended when the suspect stopped his vehicle in a cul-de-sac and attempted to flee on foot. McCormack was apprehended by a police K-9.

The pursuit lasted 22 minutes and covered about 22 miles, according to Flores.

McCormack was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of felony evading and being an unlicensed driver.

— Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.