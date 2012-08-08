Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 4:35 am | Fair 47º

 
 
 
 

Mark Dog Days of Summer at Botanic Garden’s ‘Trails ‘n’ Tails’

Four-legged friends and their owners are invited to a special event Aug. 25

By Joni Kelly for the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden | August 8, 2012 | 6:56 p.m.

In honor of National Dog Day, the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden is pleased to announce “Trails ‘n’ Tails” with a special invitation for the community to bring their four-legged friends to the garden from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25.

This event began as a way to let the community know that the garden is always dog-friendly; it even has a doggie membership.

This event will feature canine-centric activities, including:

» Free admission for visitors with a leashed dog

» Doggie in the Meadow photo contest

» Free doggie snacks

» Canine caricature artist

» Doggie giveaways

» Prize drawings

» Doggie docent tours

» Dog products for sale

» Dog-friendly resources and advice

“We wanted to hold this event to draw attention to the fact that the garden is always dog-friendly,” SBBG Executive Director Dr. Steve Windhager said. “Our easy-to-walk paths and beautiful landscapes are the perfect setting for leashed dogs — and their owners, too.”

Visitors are encouraged to pose for the Doggie in the Meadow photo contest. The winner will receive a one-year dog membership to the garden. Drawing prizes to be awarded include gift certificates for dog grooming and pet medical care, a dog gift basket and an art piece of their beloved pooch created exclusively for the winner. Drawing tickets are $5 each or five for $20, and winners need not be present to win.

Trails ‘n’ Tails is sponsored by the Animal Medical Center of Santa Barbara, Dioji, the Loose Pooch Dog Club and KEYT-TV. Some of the day’s vendors will include VCA Noah’s Ark Animal Hospital and Whimsical Digital Photography.

The garden is located at 1212 Mission Canyon Road. Limited by a conditional use permit, only 205 people can be allowed into the garden at one time. All dogs must be on-leash to enter the garden.

— Joni Kelly is the communications manager for the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden.

