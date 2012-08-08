United Way Issues Call for Day of Caring Volunteers

Early registration deadline is Aug. 20 for the Sept. 15 community event

On Saturday, Sept. 15, United Way of Santa Barbara County will host the 21st annual Day of Caring — your opportunity to give back by helping various community nonprofits.

Teams of volunteers from across the county will gather to complete much-needed tasks, such as painting, landscaping, gardening, sorting goods and general repairs, for more than 50 nonprofits, schools, churches and local parks.

Volunteers age 6 or older are welcome to participate.

The Day of Caring will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., and volunteers will meet at the Page Youth Center, 4540 Hollister Ave. in Santa Barbara, for a free kickoff breakfast before heading out at 9 a.m. to their assigned project sites.

Volunteers should park at San Marcos High School and take Easy Lift shuttles.

The early volunteer registration deadline to get your team name on the shirt is Aug. 20, but walk-ins are always welcome. Click here to register online.

For more information, click here, call 805.965.8594 or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Kerstin Caujolle Padilla is a Day of Caring project manager for United Way of Santa Barbara County.