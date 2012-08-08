Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care Expands Geriatric Care Management Team

Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care is pleased to announce that licensed vocational nurse Connie Moreno is joining its Geriatric Care Management Team.

Moreno will conduct assessments for Personal Care Services.

She joins registered nurse Kathleen Smith to assist with the Geriatric Care Management Services.

Moreno began her career in geriatrics more than 15 years ago. She joined the VNHC staff in 2010 as a home health aide. She continued on to become a licensed vocational nurse in 2011.

“My work with geriatric care management is a great opportunity to provide a critical and meaningful service to our community,” she said.

Smith has been a registered nurse for 25 years, and has worked at VNHC for six years.

“As a geriatric care manager, I have the privilege of helping my clients age with dignity, respect and honor,” Smith said. “I’m able to see people’s lives change for the better and with the right support, medical care and resources.”

Both Smith and Moreno are dedicated advocates for their clients and their clients’ families.

Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care is the leading nonprofit provider of comprehensive home health and hospice services in Santa Barbara. It provides high quality, comprehensive home health, hospice and related services necessary to promote the health and well-being of all community residents, including those unable to pay. It serves all of Santa Barbara County, including Santa Ynez and Lompoc Valleys. Established in 1908, Visiting Nurse is one Santa Barbara’s oldest nonprofit organizations.

For more information, click here or call 805.965.5555.

— Jennifer Guess for Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.