Monday, June 4 , 2018, 11:40 pm | Mostly Cloudy 60º

 
 
 
 

Breakthrough Reached on How and Where California Grows

Builders and environmentalists align behind a sweeping regional growth measure involving housing policy, transportation funding and greenhouse gases.

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | August 7, 2008 | 11:21 p.m.

An unlikely coalition of environmentalists, homebuilders and local governments have announced a breakthrough on sweeping legislation that would limit development sprawl, increase the supply of affordable housing and lead to shortened commutes — compromises fueled by the urgency to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The agreement on SB 375 would give local governments financial incentives and land-use leeway to encourage more compact, smart-growth projects that combine infill housing and transportation hubs.

“For California to meet its climate goals, competing stakeholders must come together to solve problems that have remained unsolved for years,” said state Sen. Darrell Steinberg, D-Sacramento, who co-authored the bill with Sen. Denise Ducheny, D-San Diego.

“I’m proud that local governments, housing builders, environmental advocates and others all recognize that to reduce greenhouse gases and promote a better way of life, our communities must change the way they grow.”

The landmark legislation is intended to help the state’s regions comply with AB 32, which Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger signed in 2006. That law requires California to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions to 1990 levels by 2020. Because cars and light trucks emit about 30 percent of such gases in California, reducing the time commuters spend in their cars through smart, coordinated transportation and housing planning is essential. SB 375 offers local governments regulatory and other incentives to get involved, primarily through the $5 billion in transportation money Sacramento allocates each year.

Under the legislation:

» Regions must make transportation decisions encouraging development that increases affordable housing and reduces commute times, emissions and gasoline consumption.

» The California Environmental Quality Act, or CEQA, the state’s principal environmental protection statute, would be amended so the review process rewards development projects that improve air quality and energy conservation. In return, environmentalists would have a greater say in how and where projects are located to best reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The agreement came after months of negotiations with cities, counties, homebuilders, environmentalists, affordable-housing advocates, transportation officials, community groups and others. The deal was sealed when traditional adversaries — environmentalists and builders — hammered out their differences.

“This is the first bill in the United States to align housing policy, transportation funding and climate policy,” said Tom Adams, president of the California League of Conservation Voters. “The bill does this by promoting development patterns that will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by increasing housing choices, reducing commute distances and reducing congestion.”

“By reducing sprawl, SB 375 will give Californians the choice not to drive so much and help meet our AB 32 greenhouse gas reduction targets,” added Ann Notthoff, California advocacy director of the Natural Resources Defense Council.

The building industry also hailed the agreement.

“SB 375 is a measure that truly serves the public interest — improving the quality of life of all Californians by ensuring a healthy environment, affordable places to live and the mobility necessary to keep the state’s economy strong and prosperous,” said Ray Becker of DMB Associates and the chairman of the California Building Industry Association.

Meanwhile, the board of directors of the League of California Cities voted unanimously to support the amended SB 375.

“It is a good moment for local governments and for all parties concerned,” said Santa Barbara City Councilwoman Iya Falcone, a league board member. “This is a good day for the people of California and the new politics of working together.”

The legislation will receive its first test before the Assembly Appropriations Committee. Schwarzenegger has not taken a position on the bill, although he champions reducing greenhouse gas emissions and promotes building more homes within urban cores.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at [email protected]

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Cimme Eordanidis
Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 