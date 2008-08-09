Harris Sherline: The Death of Common Sense

The continuous expansion of environmental laws has stifled our nation's ability to meet our energy needs.

Future historians may well look back at the half-century after the Vietnam War as the period our society lost its common sense. Political correctness most likely will be a major factor in this conclusion, but perhaps a more compelling reason will be our failure to deal with the problem of providing sufficient energy to maintain America’s standard of living. As the proverbial three wise monkeys might say, “hear” no energy crisis, “see” no energy crisis, “speak” no energy crisis.

Although we are confronted daily with significantly escalating prices for oil, gas and food, spurred by growing worldwide competition for available supplies, we not only seem to be unable to act but are knowingly doing so. Solutions to our energy problems are clearly understood, most everyone is pretty much aware of them, yet we don’t seem to be able to bring ourselves to take appropriate actions to deal with a growing crisis that now has turned critical.

The following partial list of prohibited energy projects illustrates the point:

» No nuclear power.

» No drilling for oil in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.

» No drilling for oil anywhere off our coasts.

» No large-scale oil development in new fields in the continental United States.

» No large-scale wind turbine farms, because of visual effects (they don’t look good), potential harm to birds and noise.

» No large-scale solar projects.

» No relaxing of environmental regulations to facilitate construction of new oil refineries.

» No significant conversion of coal to gasoline.

» No exploration for new gas fields in the United States.

» No new hydroelectric projects (dams).

The nature of the problem and therefore the solution is not rocket science. Economics 101 clearly teaches that increased demand without an increase in the supply of any commodity drives up the price. It’s quite simple: Without a corresponding increase in supply, more bidders competing in the marketplace to buy anything cause prices to go up.

Conversely, it’s also well established that just trying to control prices by fiat creates shortages, and if prices are not allowed to rise there is little or no incentive to produce more. President Jimmy Carter tried imposing price controls on gasoline during his administration, with disastrous results: widespread shortages throughout the nation, long lines at service stations, violence and a black market.

The folly of deliberately preventing ourselves from increasing the supply of energy is obvious, yet far too many Americans passively stand by while environmental activists block every attempt to develop or increase our sources of energy.

Since the passage of the Endangered Species Act, when a tiny fish (the snail darter) was used to delay construction of the Tennessee Valley Authority’s Tellico dam in 1973, we have allowed continuous expansion of environmental laws, which have gradually stifled the nation’s ability to meet its growing need for energy.

One of the more graphic examples is the fact that not one new oil refinery has been built in the United States for more than 30 years because of environmental restrictions. If the oil companies are unwilling to build more refineries in the face of expanded demand, what makes people think it will be possible for American oil companies to produce enough gasoline to bring the retail price down? Anyone with any common sense knows it can’t be done.

The belief that no new energy projects should be undertaken, no time, no place, no how, often makes me wonder if the anti-energy activists have a hidden goal of returning society to the Stone Age. That’s surely where we will find ourselves if we continue to prevent any and all new energy projects without regard to the consequences. Actions do have consequences, and never more so than in this situation.

America’s highly touted way of life surely will decline and eventually disappear if we don’t overcome the mindless resistance to the development of every conceivable type of energy, except for those that are considered politically correct. Even those that may be PC are often blocked for such inane reasons as “visual impacts” or other so-called “environmental” concerns, such as the habitat of field mice, frogs and lizards. It defies logic that we have allowed the Endangered Species Act to be used as the basis for preventing almost any conceivable development of energy resources.

The death of common sense in America is graphically illustrated by our energy policies and may well lead to the death of the American way of life. History will tell. Most of us probably won’t be around to see it. Or will we? If we don’t restore common sense to its rightful place in American culture, it could happen sooner than we think.

Harris R. Sherline is a retired CPA and former chairman and CEO of Santa Ynez Valley Hospital who has lived in Santa Barbara County for more than 30 years. He stays active writing opinion columns and his own blog, Opinionfest.com.