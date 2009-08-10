La Brea Fire: Residents Advised to Use Smoke Precautions

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department and the county Air Pollution Control District on Sunday issued a reminder to residents to use common sense regarding smoke when wildfires are burning.

Smoke from the La Brea Fire burning 26 miles east of Santa Maria may affect the air quality in surrounding areas in the North County. Changing winds and weather conditions can affect which areas of the county are affected by smoke, and the levels of smoke in the air.

Current air quality readings at the air monitoring station in Santa Maria are not measuring elevated levels of particulates; however, air quality can vary depending on winds and proximity to the fire. As the fire continues to burn, residents are advised to exercise caution when they smell smoke.

If you smell smoke, be cautious and use common sense to protect your family’s health. Everyone, especially people with heart or lung disease (including asthma), older adults, and children, should limit time spent outdoors, and avoid outdoor exercise when smoke can be smelled. If you have symptoms of lung or heart disease that may be related to excess particulate exposure, including repeated coughing, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, wheezing, chest tightness or pain, palpitations, nausea or unusual fatigue or lightheadedness, contact your health-care provider.

— Michele Mickiewicz is the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department’s public information officer.