She Said, Z Said: John Hughes Was Some Kind of Wonderful

A connection to a collection of teen movies stands the test of time

She: I’m so bummed. John Hughes died last week.

Z: I liked some of his movies.

She: You liked some of his movies? That’s it? The man defined a generation. What is wrong with you?

Z: I liked some of his movies ... a lot?

She: I loved his movies. I also loved his soundtracks. The Pretty in Pink soundtrack was background music for about a decade of my life. I still play the “Psychedelic Furs” sometimes when I want to get really psyched for something.

Z: Like taking the SATs?

She: C’mon, you loved his movies, too. Admit it. He made teens sound like real people.

Z: I do remember that Weird Science was a lovely slice of happy juvenilia for me. Whatever happened to Kelly LeBrock?

She: She’ll probably turn up in some cable show. The Breakfast Club turns crime solvers or something. Gosh, I loved The Breakfast Club. It almost made me want to go to detention.

Z: My favorite was Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. I still think it sounds like fun to ditch work for a day, drive a Ferrari around town, pretend to be a sausage king, and crash a parade.

She: You’ve got the first one down.

Z: If I started singing “Twist and Shout” would you sing along?

She: Only if a boom box with John Cusack holding it was involved.

Z: That’s Say Anything, which I happen to know is a Cameron Crowe movie, not John Hughes.

She: I know, but Hughes deserves at least a little piece of the credit for every movie about high school ever made — at least the ones made in the decades before, during and immediately following my years in high school.

Z: That covers a lot of ground.

She: Some Kind of Wonderful taught me all about romance. That actually was a John Hughes movie. The Sure Thing, Fast Times at Ridgemont High, Valley Girl, About Last Night — all honorary John Hughes movies. They taught me that if you cheer hard enough for the couple to get together, it’s going to happen. Otherwise romantic movies would completely defy logic.

Z: Uh-huh.

She: Where did you learn about romance?

Z: I don’t think I did. Was I supposed to learn about romance?

She: Sigh. If it wasn’t for John Hughes I never would have given you a second look.

Z: And all this time I credited it to vodka shots.

She: Those too. But John Hughes’ movies celebrated the virtues of dorky guys, which you’ve clearly benefited from.

Z: Thank you?

She: Think about it, Jennifer Connelly and Frank Whaley? Molly Ringwald and Anthony Michael Hall? Molly Ringwald and Jon Cryer?

Z: Am I Molly Ringwald or Anthony Michael Hall in this analogy?

She: Those movies defined the ‘80s. How could you not have loved Pretty in Pink? And what about Sixteen Candles, where Molly Ringwald’s parents completely forget about her birthday?

Z: That’s even worse than when I forgot your cake.

She: Don’t remind me. A lack of romance is one thing, but complete stupidity ...

Z: Look, if you want me to stand outside your bedroom with a boom box, I can do that. Do, uh, do you know where our boom box is?

She: I think we tossed in St. Elmo’s Fire about 20 years ago. Didn’t you learn anything? What about from Home Alone?

Z: I’ve almost never left Koss behind by accident, but Macaulay Culkin gets no credit for that. However, there is definitely one thing I learned from John Hughes’ movies.

She: How to open up to other people? How to be a good teen?

Z: How to dance. The man had some serious dance moves in all his movies. I just saw a clip of Molly Ringwald doing the white man’s ‘80s shuffle that Eddie Murphy would later mercilessly lampoon, and I’m pretty sure that’s exactly how I still dance today.

She: Absent the jazz hands. We’ve got to give Fosse, Fosse, Fosse credit where it’s due.

Z: Bueller? Bueller? Bueller? Anyone? Anyone? Anyone?

She: Yes, dear.

