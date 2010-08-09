Brian Sturges New Vice President for HUB Insurance

He brings 12 years of experience to the company's Thousand Oaks office

Brian Sturges, a 12-year insurance and financial services professional, has joined HUB International Insurance Services as its new vice president.

Before joining HUB, Sturges served as vice president for USI Insurance Services, where he focused on providing fully integrated distribution of general and specialty insurance and financial services.

“We welcome Brian to HUB International and look forward to a long and rewarding relationship,” said Darren Caesar, HUB International spokesman and vice president. “We know our clients will benefit from his high level of expertise and professionalism.”

In addition to holding a bachelor’s of science degree in criminal justice from California State University, Sacramento, where he played baseball, Sturges was drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals.

Sturges works out of HUB’s Thousand Oaks office, 145 Hodencamp Road, Suite 202. He may be reached at 805.879.9578.

— Jennifer Goddard is a publicist.