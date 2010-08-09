Woman Arrested in Connection with Simpson Murder Changes Plea

Brittany Weiler, accused of driving the car from Arroyo Burro Beach, pleads no contest

The 19-year-old Santa Barbara woman charged with being an accessory to murder in the April slashing death of Robert Simpson at Arroyo Burro Beach changed her plea last week from not guilty to no contest.

Brittany Danielle Weiler is accused of driving a car away from the crime scene where Simpson, a 44-year-old Mesa resident, bled to death.

The car is believed to have carried murder suspect Adrian Robles, another man, Rudy Gallegos, and an unidentified 17-year-old female. Gallegos was an initial suspect in the murder, but charges were later dropped after witnesses identified Robles in a lineup. Gallegos and Robles are known gang members.

Gallegos is expected to testify in the case against Robles, with the preliminary hearing set to begin Aug. 19.

Weiler’s next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 24, but “we don’t know when the sentencing will be,” said Weiler’s attorney, Doug Hayes, adding that he expects sentencing to occur sometime in January.

Friends and family of Simpson gathered a week ago to dedicate a memorial plaque in his honor. It rests near the site of the killing.

