Riders, Fans Kick It at Fiesta Stock Horse Show & Rodeo

On Thursday, the “best show on dirt” came to Santa Barbara’s Earl Warren Showgrounds.

To kick off the 86th annual Fiesta Stock Horse Show & Rodeo in grand style, the showgrounds, at 3400 Calle Real, presented the Professional Bull Riders Touring Pro Division.

The showgrounds arena has the distinction of being the site of the only pro bull-riding event in Santa Barbara County, and the air was electric with excitement from rodeo enthusiasts who had come from all over the Tri-Counties to witness the spectacle.

Professional Bull Riders was created in 1992 by a small group of professional bull riders who decided collectively to take more control over the destiny of their growing sport. They broke from the traditional rodeo scene and started a separate circuit for bull riders only. Their leap of faith paid off in spades — allowing PBR to become the fastest-growing extreme sport in the country, and the only professional sport that is fully owned by its athletes.

It boasts a roster of the most prolific bull riders in the world and features about 400 million hours of prime-time television coverage annually.

However, as any blue-blooded, wrangler-sporting, cowboy hat-toting, beer-drinking rodeo fan would surely tell you, there is no substitute for the real deal. The ferrous-tinged dirt, the smoky aromas of Santa Maria tri-tip and sausage wafting through the air, the smell of fresh-rubbed leather from the boot vendors, the inviting crunch of earth underfoot, the guileless laughter coming from the ubiquitous tailgate parties outside — it all adds up to a phantasmagoric carnival for the senses that would hail a hardy “Yeehaw!” from even the most pedestrian of attendees.

Nick Fitzgerald, a Santa Barbara native and Santa Ynez High School graduate, was one of the thousands on-hand for the experience.

“It is just a great vibe and a great place to be,” said Fitzgerald, who attended high school with several rodeo stars, including two-time PRCA world champion steer wrestler Luke Branquinho and two-time TBR world champion Wade Agin. “It’s like a different world in here. Fiesta is all about diversity, and that’s great, but the rodeo is a group of people who are all on the same page, and it’s a fun group!”

The big winner of the night was rider Cody Nance, who earned his second straight victory in a week; he took top honors at the Built Ford Tough Series event in San Antonio, Texas, last weekend. The 2009 PBR Rookie of the Year scored 87 points on bull No Glory (Don Kish Bucking Bulls) in the first round, one of 10 riders who qualified, and scored 86.5 points in the championship round. Nance was the only rider to score in the championship round, or to make it past 8 seconds on his bull.

Ben Jones of Goulburn, New South Wales, Australia, and two-time PBR world champion Chris Shivers of Jonesville, La., shared second and third after each scored 87.5 points in the first round.

But let’s be honest, that’s not what the rodeo is about, right? The rodeo is about the experiential, the visceral, the pragmatic, the olfactory, the epidermal, the animalistic — the carnal.

“When you speak of me, speak of me kindly,” Crash Davis says in Bull Durham. People consummately feel the need to spout the catch phrase, “This isn’t my first rodeo!” It’s a noble inclination. One wants to fit in, right? But this reporter is taking a dangerous stand right here: This is my first rodeo. Yeehaw!

— Kevin McFadden is a Noozhawk contributor.