Firefighters Groups Endorse Williams for Assembly

The Santa Barbara candidate picks up the support of the California and Ventura County firefighters associations

Das Williams, candidate for the Assembly District 35 seat, announced Monday that his campaign has been endorsed by the California Professional Firefighters and the Ventura County Professional Firefighters Association.

CPF represents more than 30,000 rank-and-file firefighters and more than 180 affiliates statewide. VCPFA represents all firefighters in the Ventura County Fire Protection District, and the Santa Paula City Fire Department through the rank of captain.

“Das Williams has a long and proven record of supporting those working on the front lines of public safety,” CPF President Lou Paulson said. “Throughout his tenure on the Santa Barbara City Council, Das has shown a unique understanding and concern for the issues firefighters face every day. Das Williams will be a great representative for this Assembly district and we’re proud to support him.”

CPF and VCPFA join both the Santa Barbara city and county firefighters associations, and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection firefighters in supporting Williams for the Assembly seat.

“I am honored to have earned the support of our state’s firefighters,” Williams said. “The service they provide to our communities each and every day is truly invaluable, and I will do whatever it takes to continue to support their work and mission in the Assembly.”

— Christopher Patterson represents the Das Williams campaign for Assembly District 35.