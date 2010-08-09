Johnson Family Dental Offers Day of Free Services to Children

In honor of National Children’s Dental Health Month, Johnson Family Dental will offer free dental care to children in need during their Little Hearts, Big Smiles event on Friday, Aug. 13.

During this event, the three offices of Johnson Family Dental — in Santa Barbara, Solvang and Ventura — and their staffs will see any children age 12 or younger from noon to 5 p.m. Those in attendance will receive a free exam, digital X-rays, cleaning and fluoride.

“Little Hearts, Big Smiles is a way for children in the community to receive the care they need even if they slip through the cracks of the social service system,” Dr. Steven Johnson said.

All parents interested in having their children participate should call and schedule an appointment at one of the following offices:

» 200 N. La Cumbre Road, Suite H, Santa Barbara; 805.687.6767

» 88 N. Oak St., No. 2A, Ventura; 805.643.5026

» 678 Alamo Pintado, Solvang; 805.688.9999

“This will be our second year hosting Little Hearts, Big Smiles, and we encourage parents to bring in their child for this fun and free event,” Dr. Johnson said.

Free orthodontic consultations will be available for children for braces as well as for Invisalign, if they qualify (Santa Barbara office only). Balloons and prizes will also be given out to children who get their teeth cleaned, and there will be face painting and coloring books.

— Nicole Ewen represents Johnson Family Dental.