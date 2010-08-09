Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 7:51 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Kids Breathe Easy at Sansum Clinic’s Camp Wheez

Information and fun are the focus of the day camp for children with chronic asthma

By Jill Fonte | August 9, 2010 | 8:36 p.m.

This week, Sansum Clinic hosts Camp Wheez, a free day camp for children ages 6 to 12 with chronic asthma, offering a camp experience designed for their special needs.

The biggest camper and most excited of the group is always Dr. Myron Liebhaber, and allergy and immunology specialist at Sansum Clinic, who founded Camp Wheez with the American Lung Association 33 years ago.

Liebhaber holds the honor of being named 2009 Physician of the Year by the Santa Barbara County Medical Society.

Camp Wheez is staffed by medical professionals and community volunteers and will provide campers with asthma education, physical development skills, arts and crafts projects — and good old-fashioned camp fun!

On Friday morning, Aug. 13, parents of asthmatics will participate in a workshop on asthma care, followed by a play performed by the children.

For more information or to register your child for next year’s Camp Wheez, contact Wendy Raffetto at 805.681.7897 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) and provide the following information: name of child, child’s date of birth, child’s grade in school in September 2010, parent(s) name, address, daytime phone.

Camp Wheez takes place at First Baptist Church, 949 Veronica Springs Road in Santa Barbara.

— Jill Fonte is the marketing director for the Sansum Clinic.

 
