Loren Mason Announces Candidacy for Santa Barbara School Board

Loren Mason has filed with the Santa Barbara County Elections Office to run for the Santa Barbara school board.

“As a parent of two children in the Santa Barbara School District, I am concerned with the future of our local schools, but passionately believe in their great potential,” said Mason, a local businessman and former construction executive. “Our schools require experienced, fiscally responsible and dedicated leadership as we continue to face serious budget cuts.

“Throughout my career in business, I have managed multimillion-dollar budgets with a keen eye toward finding practical solutions through creativity and compromise. This insight is needed to achieve the best possible outcome for our students, teachers and schools.”

Dr. Dan Secord, a former member of the Santa Barbara City Council, said, “Loren’s business experience will be valuable in the fiscal planning and decision-making needed to get the job done. I respect his judgment and fully support his candidacy for the school board.”

“My top priority will always be our students,” Mason said. “Student achievement is central. I support the highest standards possible for all students, from English language learners to GATE students, and am dedicated to Goleta, Montecito and Santa Barbara having the finest schools.”

Mason and his wife, Nancy, have a daughter who will be a senior and a son who will be a freshman at Dos Pueblos High School.