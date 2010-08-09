Man’s Body Recovered from Swimming Hole Near White Rock Camp

The sheriff's department says the death appears accidental, but the cause remains under investigation

The body of an Oxnard man was found Sunday night in a swimming hole near White Rock Camp off Paradise Road in Santa Barbara.

The 45-year-old man was last seen between 2:15 p.m. and 2:45 p.m. Sunday diving off rocks and swimming in the area. Friends found the man’s chair and clothing near the water’s edge and searched the area. They called 9-1-1 shortly after 6 p.m. to report the man missing.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department’s dive team, Search and Rescue, and Santa Barbara County Fire Department Helicopter 309 were called in and conducted an expanded search.

Members of the dive team recovered the man’s body about 11:10 p.m. in deeper water beneath the jumping rock.

The sheriff’s department Coroner’s Bureau is investigating the death and will determine the cause of death. Sheriff’s department spokesman Drew Sugars said in a news release that the death appears to be accidental.

The man’s identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

