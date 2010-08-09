Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 7:47 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Margo Kline: Music Academy Stages Masterful ‘Don Giovanni’

Sunday's matinee performance receives a well-deserved roaring standing ovation

By Margo Kline, Noozhawk Contributor | August 9, 2010 | 10:04 p.m.

Wolfgang Mozart’s Don Giovanni has been called the perfect opera, and the vibrant young singers of the Music Academy of the West enhanced that notion at The Granada over the weekend.

Considering that Mozart was 31 years old when he composed this monumental work — four years before his own early death — it’s sobering to behold what might now be called his “end-of-life issues.” The opera’s libretto by Lorenzo Da Ponte is a poetic depiction of the Spanish original, the tale of a libertine brought down by his many sins.

“Brought down,” in this case is meant literally, a final act culmination in which the unrepentant Don is dragged through the gates of Hell by one of his victims. The program noted, “Please be aware that smoke is used in this production.” Yes, indeed.

Maestro George Manahan conducted the orchestra of academy musicians in the sparkling score. Chas Rader-Shieber was responsible for the stage direction, on a single set by Judy Gailen featuring a Baroque backdrop of stylized lovers.

Bass-baritone Adam Cioffari sang the role of Leporello, the much abused servant of Don Giovanni. Baritone Zachary Altman was a commanding figure, both vocally and physically, as the Don. His aristocratic victims were sopranos Megan Hart as Donna Anna and Julie Davis as Donna Elvira.

The peasant class was represented by mezzo Julia Dawson as the fetching Zerlina and baritone Jose Rubio as Musetto, her husband-to-be. Tenor Aaron Blake was Donna Anna’s beloved, Don Ottavio, giving a rich rendition of his aria, “O Mio Tesoro.”

The character of Don Giovanni is more than a womanizing rake; his most heinous sin starts the opera off with a metaphysical shock, as he kills Donna Anna’s angry father, the Commendatore. Bass-baritone Richard Ollarsaba, as youthful as the others, gave a heroic performance as the murder victim.

Of course, the Commendatore is more than a victim. At the opera’s end, he returns from the dead to exact a terrible justice on Don Giovanni. Here is where the production’s stage craft was at its best.

The Commendatore, the terrifying “stone figure” that had been seen lurking about the grounds, confronted the Don and threatened him with death and worse. He delivered an injunction for Don Giovanni to repent of his awful sins or be condemned to Hell. The Don, being the Don, defiantly declined.

Suddenly, the back wall of the set opened to reveal billowing dark plumes of smoke from the Netherworld, and the Commendatore swept Don Giovanni down into hell.

There was a brief final scene in which the other characters sang of their rather pedestrian plans for the future, and the curtain came down.

The audience at the Sunday matinee performance gave a roaring standing ovation to the cast, conductor and director. It was well deserved. Once again the academy’s opera program, under the direction of soprano Marilyn Horne, delivered a splendid production.

— Margo Kline covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor.

