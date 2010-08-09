PNC Opens Mortgage Office in Santa Barbara

It's the national financial services company's first South Coast lease

PNC, one of the leading providers of financial services in the country, has leased 1,313 square feet of office space at 3700 State St. to open a mortgage office.

The Santa Barbara location is the first on the South Coast for PNC.

Kristopher Roth and Francois DeJohn of Hayes Commercial Group represented all parties in the transaction.

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PNC is the sixth-largest financial services corporation in the United States with more than $250 billion in assets and more than 2,500 branches nationwide.

— Ted Hoagland is the marketing manager for Hayes Commercial Group.