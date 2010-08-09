Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 7:52 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 
San Marcos Senior Selected to National Women’s Baseball Team

Ghazaleh Sailors and her team will compete in Venezuela beginning this week

By Aaron Solis | August 9, 2010 | 8:16 p.m.

San Marcos High School senior Ghazaleh Sailors has been selected to the USA Women’s National Baseball team and will travel to Venezuela Aug. 12-22 for the 2010 International Baseball Federation World Cup.

The 20-player roster was assembled after a four-day trials period at the USA Baseball National Training Complex.

Sailors will play in the infield and as a relief pitcher.

“Every day of practice, all the reps, all the blood, sweat and tears, finally paid off,” Sailors said.

The team will leave from its training camp at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, N.C., on Tuesday to travel to Venezuela.

The USA women’s team will open up group play against Japan at 11:30 a.m. Pacific time on Thursday, Aug. 12 at Estadio Jose Perez Colmenares in Maracay, Venuzuela.

Also in Group B with the USA Women’s team and Japan will be Cuba, Puerto Rico and South Korea. In Group A will be Australia, Canada, Chinese Taipai, Hong Kong, Netherlands and Venezuela.

The finals are scheduled for Aug. 22 in Caracas, Venezuela.

— Aaron Solis is the activities director for San Marcos High School.

