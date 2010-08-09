Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 7:59 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

SBCC Offering 2 Semesters of Free Green Jobs Training

Adults who meet federal Workforce Investment Act requirements are eligible

By Victoria Sanchez | August 9, 2010 | 1:11 p.m.

SBCC and the Workforce Investment Boards of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties are offering free green jobs training for Workforce Investment Act eligible adults.

Training is a blend of hands-on and classroom instruction that provides participants the opportunity to learn work readiness skills such as interviewing, job search and job retention as well as team work. Participants also will explore career opportunities in the green jobs sector with local companies and apprenticeships.

The semester training sessions will feature two green industries:

» Green Landscaping: soil assessment, water use efficiency, irrigation, natural fertilizers, weed and insect pest identification, and sustainable landscaping methods

» Green Construction: demolition, green remodeling, solar photovoltaic, solar hot water, weatherization and indoor air quality

All participants must be at least 18 years of age and meet federal Workforce Investment Act low-income and barrier eligibility guidelines.

Those who have been laid-off or terminated recently and are receiving unemployment benefits also may quality for the free training.

Fall semester will be Aug. 23 to Dec. 11, with the spring semester running Jan. 24 to May 27.

For more information about the free training, contact Irene Solovij at 805.681.4672 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address), Ismael Ulloa at 805.681.4649 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address), or Berenise Garcia at 805.681.4472 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Victoria Sanchez is a public information specialist for the Workforce Investment Board.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Patricia Griffin
Patricia Griffin
"I am very hands on and feel that each transaction is special and different. My clients goals are foremost in what I do to bring about a successful transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 