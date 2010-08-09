SBCC Offering 2 Semesters of Free Green Jobs Training

SBCC and the Workforce Investment Boards of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties are offering free green jobs training for Workforce Investment Act eligible adults.

Training is a blend of hands-on and classroom instruction that provides participants the opportunity to learn work readiness skills such as interviewing, job search and job retention as well as team work. Participants also will explore career opportunities in the green jobs sector with local companies and apprenticeships.

The semester training sessions will feature two green industries:

» Green Landscaping: soil assessment, water use efficiency, irrigation, natural fertilizers, weed and insect pest identification, and sustainable landscaping methods

» Green Construction: demolition, green remodeling, solar photovoltaic, solar hot water, weatherization and indoor air quality

All participants must be at least 18 years of age and meet federal Workforce Investment Act low-income and barrier eligibility guidelines.

Those who have been laid-off or terminated recently and are receiving unemployment benefits also may quality for the free training.

Fall semester will be Aug. 23 to Dec. 11, with the spring semester running Jan. 24 to May 27.

For more information about the free training, contact Irene Solovij at 805.681.4672 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) , Ismael Ulloa at 805.681.4649 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) , or Berenise Garcia at 805.681.4472 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Victoria Sanchez is a public information specialist for the Workforce Investment Board.