Citrix Online, Lynda.com Team Up to Sponsor TEDxAmericanRiviera

10.10.10 event to hear from Shaun Tomson, saurik, Larry Barels, Mike deGruy and InTouch Health's Yulun Wang

By Ashley Smith | August 10, 2010 | 1:25 a.m.

Citrix Online and Lynda.com have signed on as official sponsors of this fall’s TEDxAmericanRiviera. The independently organized TED event, scheduled for Oct. 10, is produced and hosted by 74 Degrees LLC, a joint venture of TEDsters Eric Greenspan, Mark Sylvester and Kymberlee Weil.

Six speakers have been confirmed for the program: professional recreationalist Larry Barels, poet-philosopher Noah benShea, cinematographer Mike deGruy, Cydia (iPhone Jailbreak) founder Jay “saurik” Freeman, world champion surfer Shaun Tomson and Dr. Yulun Wang, a robotics expert and founder of InTouch Health.

TEDxAmericanRiviera, a private event organized around the theme, “Imagine that ...,” will be held at Bacara Resort & Spa beginning at 10:10 a.m. on 10/10/10. Click here for an application for registration and more information.

“This event will bring together the best and brightest Santa Barbara has to offer, from the fields of technology, entertainment and design,” said Greenspan, TEDxAmericanRiviera co-host and Make It Work Inc. co-founder and CEO.

“As a 25-year Santa Barbara resident, I’m ecstatic to bring two of my passions together, TED and my love of this community, to inspire imagination and bring solid change locally and maybe even our world.”

In the spirit of “ideas worth spreading,” TED has created TEDx, a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. TEDxAmericanRiviera will provide TEDTalks video and speakers at the conference will combine to spark deep discussion and connection in a small group.

Both Citrix Online and Lynda.com have pledged equal, significant sponsorships for TEDxAmericanRiviera, showing their commitment to the goals and ideology of the event.

“We are so incredibly thankful for the generosity of Citrix and Lynda,” said Kymberlee Weil, TEDxAmericanRiviera co-host and co-founder and president of introNetworks. “Their donations coupled with our amazing lineup of speakers, breathtaking venue and attendees who are ready to change the world ensure this will be an event that can bring the discussion of ideas under a single roof that then will be shared with our neighbors globally.”

TEDxAmericanRiviera’s hosts, volunteers, speakers and guests all have a special connection with the Santa Barbara community, dream big and each Imagine that…the world can be better.

Click here for more information about TEDxAmericanRiviera.

— Ashley Smith is Make It Work Inc.‘s director of clever.

 
