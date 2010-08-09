UCSB Professor Hurt in Bicycle Crash Expected to Make Full Recovery

Renowned UCSB earth sciences professor Doug Burbank was listed in fair condition Monday at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital after suffering a head injury Sunday in an accident near Foothill School in Goleta.

According to the California Highway Patrol, Burbank, 58, of Santa Barbara, was riding his bike east on Cathedral Oaks Road when he hit a piece of wood in the street near Ribera Drive and fell off his bicycle about 3:15 p.m. Sunday.

Police said Burbank, who was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, lost consciousness and suffered major lacerations to the right side of his head, hand and knee.

Paul Desruisseaux, UCSB’s assistant vice chancellor for public affairs, told Noozhawk on Monday that Burbank is expected to make a full recovery and should be released soon from the hospital. He said the helmet most likely saved Burbank from more serious injuries.

The geology professor and director of UCSB’s Institute for Crustal Studies was inducted into the National Academy of Sciences in April for his distinguished and continuing achievements in original research.

CHP Officer Jeremy Wayland said Monday that alcohol was not a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

— Noozhawk intern Alex Kacik is a graduate of Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .