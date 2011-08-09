Meghan Gesswein: Ready for a Foray Into Fashion, But Where to Start?

I’ve never had a great sense of style. I mean, I rarely “get” the new fashion trends, and even if it’s something I like, I can’t figure out how to implement it into my wardrobe.

What I mean by that is, you will never see me in a pair of Gladiator sandals. Ever. And although I’d love to rock a pair of skinny jeans with some cute boots, I probably never will because I can’t figure out what boots to buy, and even if I could I probably wouldn’t be able to come up with a top to wear with it.

It’s so much easier to pull on a pair of jeans and a simple tank top than to actually have to think about what I’m going to wear. If it’s a lazy day with a trip to the grocery store, my comfy flip-flops fit the bill perfectly. If I need to “dress it up” a bit, I’ll put on my nice flip-flops. See how simple that is? The most difficult part of the day is finding a pair of matching flip-flops from throughout the house.

It’s a relief to have boys, because I don’t have to worry too much about fostering their sense of style. I take cues from their personality and buy clothes accordingly. And, at this point in life, they really couldn’t care less about what they wear. Dylan is my preppy jock, and Zach is my edgy California dude.

This is proving somewhat expensive, though, because it just seems wrong to dress Zachary in some of the clothes that “fit” Dylan so well. A good chunk of the clothes that Dylan wore as a 3-year-old went unworn by Zachary this past year. Luckily, I haven’t figured out Ollie’s style yet, since he’s still a baby, so there’s still hope for them.

As for me, since I’ve had some success with my low-carb diet and exercise routine, I need to invest in some new clothes. My pants and shorts are all too big now. Which is a great problem to have, I know. But the thought of going shopping and getting some new stuff, while exciting, is also terrifying. I want to branch out and try new things, but I’m not entirely sure how to make that happen.

I need a personal shopper. And a winning lottery ticket.

Meghan Gesswein is a stay-at-home wife and mom to three young boys. A New York transplant, she has lived in Santa Barbara for the last 14 years.