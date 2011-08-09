Mission Wealth Management Hosts Private Viewing Party of ‘Butterflies Alive!’

The firm's employees, clients and supporters get up close to the Museum of Natural History exhibit

Mission Wealth Management LLC recently held a private viewing party at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History’s “Butterflies Alive!” exhibit for nearly 100 supporters of the firm.

Guests enjoyed the gorgeous, park-like setting and the opportunity to interact with more than 1,000 free-flying butterflies in the pavilion gardens — without the crowds.

Seth Streeter, Mission Wealth’s president, gave a brief speech during the event to share how proud the firm is of its 97 percent client retention rate during the past 11 years. He thanked the guests and let them know that this would not have been possible without their loyalty and continued support.

Streeter then introduced Karl Hutterer, the museum’s executive director.

Hutterer welcomed guests to the museum and provided guests with a history of the museum and how it has played an important role in sparking curiosity and passion for the natural world since 1916. He also shared details about the museum’s future and its vision to further impact education in natural sciences in the community. More than 1,000 locals regularly volunteer at the museum, and more than 100,000 guests visit it yearly.

— Marcie Malone is an executive assistant at Mission Wealth Management.