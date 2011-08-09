PCPA Theaterfest Casting for ‘A Christmas Carol: A Musical Ghost Story’

Auditions will be held Aug. 28 in Santa Maria for Tiny Tim and other roles

PCPA Theaterfest is casting girls and boys who look to be 6 to 14 years old to play the roles of Cratchit children and children of London for its performance of A Christmas Carol: A Musical Ghost Story.

PCPA is especially looking to cast Tiny Tim, a role that can be played by a little boy or a little girl who is willing to cut her hair.

Auditions will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28 at the Columbia Business Center, 900 E. Stowell Road in Santa Maria (the building directly behind Costco). No appointment is necessary.

Please prepare about one minute of a song and bring sheet music. Do not sing with a recording; an accompanist will be provided.

For more information, call 805.928.7731 x3100.

— Craig Shafer represents PCPA Theaterfest.