PCPA Theaterfest Casting for ‘A Christmas Carol: A Musical Ghost Story’

PCPA Theaterfest is casting girls and boys who look to be 6 to 14 years old to play the roles of Cratchit children and children of London for its performance of A Christmas Carol: A Musical Ghost Story.
PCPA is especially looking to cast Tiny Tim, a role that can be played by a little boy or a little girl who is willing to cut her hair.
Auditions will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28 at the Columbia Business Center, 900 E. Stowell Road in Santa Maria (the building directly behind Costco). No appointment is necessary.
Please prepare about one minute of a song and bring sheet music. Do not sing with a recording; an accompanist will be provided.
For more information, call 805.928.7731 x3100.
— Craig Shafer represents PCPA Theaterfest.