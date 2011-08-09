Rev. Jeffrey Bullock Joins Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care Board of Directors

Priest has been rector at All Saints By-the-Sea Episcopal Church in Santa Barbara since 2002

The Rev. Jeffrey Bullock, D.Min., D.D., has been named to the Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care Board of Directors.

Bullock has been rector at All Saints By-the-Sea Episcopal Church in Santa Barbara since 2002, where he fosters the faith and values of its parishioners and neighborhood community.

As a VNHC board member, he will devote his energy and expertise to helping guide policy for the organization while supporting its mission to provide quality home health, hospice and related services to the community, including those unable to pay.

“Rev. Bullock brings a unique wisdom and energy to the Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care Board of Directors, and we’re excited about having him represent our organization in the faith community,” Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care President/CEO Lynda Tanner said.

Bullock became an ordained priest with the Episcopal Church at St. John’s, Montclair, in June 1981. He received his master’s of divinity and doctor of ministry from the Church Divinity School of the Pacific in Berkeley, and also holds a doctor of divinity from Albertson College in Boise, Idaho.

With more than 25 years as an Episcopal priest, Bullock utilizes his stewardship, education and administrative skills to not only manage the daily operations of his church, but minister to the community through a variety of humanitarian and ecumenical programs, including World Vision and Peoples’ Self Help Housing.

He is one of the founding members of the Diocese of Los Angeles Clergy Association, an elected judge of the Ecclesiastical Court with the Diocese of Los Angeles and trustee for Bloy House, an Episcopal seminary of the Diocese of Los Angeles.

— Greg Rogers is the communications officer for Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.