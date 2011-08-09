Samy’s Camera Set to Host Outdoor Movie Night for Nonprofit DAWG

Screening of Hotel for Dogs on Aug. 19 will benefit the Dog Adoption and Welfare Group

Samy’s Camera on Chapala Street will host an outdoor movie night to benefit Dog Adoption and Welfare Group (DAWG)(DAWG) on Friday, Aug. 19.

The featured movie will be Hotel for Dogs, and activities include live music, food and a raffle. The gates will open at 7 p.m., with the movie starting at dark. Tickets are by free-will donation, with all proceeds going to DAWG.

“I am so excited to be a part of a fun event benefiting such a great organization,” said Jennie Reinish of Tidepool Pictures, one of the organizers of the event. “Samy’s Camera have a history of helping out with great events that benefit the community, and DAWG Movie Night is going to be one of them. And DAWG is a very deserving shelter.”

For more information about the event, contact DAWG at 805.681.0561 or [email protected].

DAWG is a no-kill, nonprofit dog rescue organization whose goal is to find forever homes for adoptable dogs in Santa Barbara County.

— Tiffani Hill represents DAWG.