Deputy Sheriffs Association Gives Up Pay Raise to Ward Off Department Budget Cuts

Contract concessions save the Narcotics Team and Gang and Aviation Units, and the Santa Maria Jail will operate seven nights a week

The Santa Barbara County Deputy Sheriffs Association has agreed to labor concessions that will avoid many effects from the current fiscal year’s budget cuts.

The Sheriff’s Department had a reduced budget for 2011-12 that would have reduced hours at the Santa Maria Jail and eliminated about 60 positions, including such specialized teams as the Gang Unit and Narcotics Team.

The 460-member union agreed to a concession package accepted by the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday. The union will forgo a 3 percent raise that was scheduled for August, and its contract with the county will be extended to 2015.

Including concessions made in 2010, the agreements with the Deputy Sheriffs Association are expected to save $7.588 million through 2015.

All nonretirement savings realized during the term of the agreement will stay within the department, and negotiations about cost-sharing for retirement and benefits will not be reopened until February 2014.

The Santa Maria Jail will operate seven nights a week once custody deputy positions are filled, and the concessions will bring back three Gang Unit members, a three-person Narcotics Unit Team and a full-time Sheriff’s Air Support Unit.

“Everyone who lives in Santa Barbara County owes the members of the Deputy Sheriffs Association a great debt of gratitude,” Sheriff Bill Brown said in a statement. “They didn’t defer their raise, they gave it up. That means the savings will be ongoing year after year. They were under no obligation to do this. Their contract was not up. They came to the table because they recognized public safety had been compromised as a result of the county’s dire financial situation.”

— Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

Concessions Agreement With DSA