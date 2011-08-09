Santa Barbara Strings Program to Hold Auditions on Aug. 27

The Santa Barbara Strings orchestral training program will hold auditions for its 2011-12 season on Saturday, Aug. 27 at Monte Vista School, 730 N. Hope Ave. in Santa Barbara.

To schedule an audition time between 2 and 5 p.m., email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or call Shannon at 847.691.3622. Students should bring a prepared piece.

Through two orchestras, Sinfonietta and Intermezzo, Artistic Director Mary Beth Woodruff provides excellence in classical music education and technical training to string players ages 5 to 19 by working on repertoire from the Renaissance/Baroque periods through the Modern Period.

During the past season, the young musicians played pieces by Joseph Haydn, Antonio Vivaldi, Henry Purcell, Johann Sebastian Bach, Georg Telemann, Wolfgang Mozart and an arrangement of original compositions by orchestra members.

Woodruff is a graduate of M.I.T., the New England Conservatory of Music and Carnegie Mellon University, where she studied under Andres Cardenes.

She has previously served on the summer faculty at Interlochen and as a professor at Biola University Conservatory of Music, where she taught violin, viola, music history, strings literature and repertoire and was head of Chamber Music studies.

In addition to teaching, Woodruff has performed as a concertmaster with various orchestras, led string quartets and performed as a soloist with orchestras throughout the world. Woodruff has an affinity for both teaching and playing the music of Bach and is a sought-after coach for emerging chamber musicians.

The mission of Santa Barbara Strings is to delve deeply into the rich repertoire of the String Orchestra and to train, nurture and inspire young musicians. Sinfonietta and Intermezzo will be rehearsing at the Monte Vista School on Saturday afternoons — Sinfonietta from 3 to 4 p.m. and Intermezzo from 4 to 5:30 p.m. — throughout the school year beginning Sept. 10. A new program for the youngest players, Toccata, will meet from 2:15 to 3:15 p.m. on Saturdays. No audition is required for Toccata.

This season the orchestras will be performing at El Montecito Presbyterian Church and at the Music Academy of the West. Click here for more information.

— Linda Stafford Burrows represents Santa Barbara Strings.