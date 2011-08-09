Santa Barbara Teen News Network Looking for Local Business Support

What do teens in Santa Barbara need to succeed as adults? They need opportunities to build self-esteem, teamwork and leadership skills. Unfortunately, with an ongoing budget crisis, local students are suffering from cuts in activities — especially in the arts.

With the help of the Santa Barbara community, the Santa Barbara Teen News Network, a media arts program from the nonprofit Patricia Henley Foundation, can continue to support and encourage the creative voices of local youths.

The Santa Barbara Teen News Network was created especially to fill this gap by providing local youth with opportunities to express themselves through media arts while developing self-esteem, passion, teamwork, and communication, technical and leadership skills.

These characteristics will prepare them for opportunities to succeed as adults in their lives and careers — and help encourage these young creative voices in the community today — the same characteristics businesses would encourage to be successful.

For interested teens in Santa Barbara, sbTNN is available, and the program is provided to them free of charge. And, as a nonprofit, sbTNN operates independently from state budget considerations or tax dollars.

The sbTNN show is a fast-paced, upbeat 30-minute weekly offering produced for and by local teens, reflecting the lifestyles, issues, creative expression and voice of teens in the community. sbTNN news and special events programming cover all of the positive “happenings” in local schools and around town, including performing arts, sports, science, environment, trends, community service, movie reviews and other hot topics — and even playing out mock trials. The cast of sbTNN rehearses and broadcasts live in the studios at Santa Barbara Channels. The show airs throughout the week on Channel 21 and online at Noozhawk.com.

The sbTNN is in need of a major financial boost to keep this unique and successful program running as it approaches its third season. It is turning to businesses and individuals in the community to support sbTNN through a creative sponsorship program with truly unique benefits (click here for a sponsorship benefits list). The sbTNN is seeking a sponsorship commitment of $500 to cover the cost of providing the program to one or more local teens in the program.

With a minimum contribution of $500, companies can sponsor a teen in the sbTNN program for an entire season. To show its appreciation for the support, sbTNN will provide business sponsors with inclusion in a press announcement of sponsorships, recognition on sbTNN.com, recognition on show credits throughout the year, recognition in the sbTNN newsletter, a special thank you plaque from the teen sponsored that can be displayed in the business, and access to photos of the sbTNN cast and crew teens and write up for newsletters, websites and any other materials

For a sponsorship of $1,500 or more, sbTNN will include a five-minute video feature of the sponsoring business that will air on sbTNN, and it will make the original video and an edited version available to the business.

Contact sbTNN at 805.568-3600 x114 to set up a sponsorship or for more information, or click here to make an online donation.

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist representing the Santa Barbara Teen News Network.