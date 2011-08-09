Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 12:18 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 

Tom Donohue: Debt Deal a Good Step, But There’s a Long Way to Go

We must avoid returning to business as usual if we want to restore growth, cut spending and create jobs

By Tom Donohue | August 9, 2011 | 7:38 p.m.

From the very beginning of the great debt ceiling debate, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce underscored the critical importance of avoiding a first-ever default of the United States and the need for sensible reductions in spending to prevent the nation from eventually lapsing into insolvency.

Default would destroy the full faith and credit of the United States. It would trigger damaging economic consequences, such as higher interest rates for everyone, less capital to fuel consumers and Main Street businesses, and significantly fewer jobs. And unsustainable spending, driven largely by entitlements, would have only one result — national bankruptcy.

To avoid this catastrophe of Washington’s own making, the Chamber of Commerce called for an agreement that adhered to some essential principles. Foremost, the debt ceiling must be raised to prevent default. It must be accompanied by serious spending restraint — dollar-for-dollar deficit cuts that are equal to or greater than the expanded borrowing authority. The spending cuts need to be enforceable. And deficit reduction must be achieved through genuine spending restraint — not anti-growth tax hikes. All told, the plan must get our nation off its current long-term course, which is charging full-steam ahead toward insolvency.

At the last possible moment, Congress and President Barack Obama finally did the right thing and reached a bipartisan agreement to raise the debt ceiling, preventing economic catastrophe. Default has been avoided. Disaster has been averted — for now. While far from perfect, this is a workable agreement that incorporates many of the key principles advocated by the chamber.

It’s important to remember that this deal represents the beginning of the process, not the end. We must avoid returning to business as usual in Washington if we want to restore economic growth, reduce spending and create millions of new jobs.

Lawmakers must remain sharply focused on the challenges that remain. We must bend the curve of entitlements through sensible reform. Overhauling our tax code to increase revenues — without raising rates — is long overdue. We must create a regulatory environment that fosters growth and spurs entrepreneurialism, legitimate risk-taking and job creation. And we must adopt — and adhere to — long-term solutions to deficit spending.

Clearly, we have a great deal of hard work ahead of us to restore our economy and put our nation’s finances on a sounder footing. This bipartisan agreement lays a path for accomplishing those goals for the American people. And it keeps the pressure on Congress to see it through. But we still have a very long way to go.

— Tom Donohue is president and CEO of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 