Hey, Hey, It’s The Monkees at the Arlington Theatre

Spend “An Evening with The Monkees” at the Arlington Theatre at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 9. Tickets are on sale now.

Michael Nesmith, Micky Dolenz and Peter Tork will return to the concert stage this November for a historic, 12-date tour of the United States. These performances will mark their first concerts together since 1997.

The trio’ss shows are set to feature a selection of their classic hits (such as “Last Train to Clarksville”; “I’m a Believer”; and “Pleasant Valley Sunday”), deep cuts from their first five platinum albums (including some performed for the first time since the 1960s) and fan favorites from the soundtrack to their cult film classic Head and their Emmy Award-winning television series. The show will encompass a full multimedia evening of music, rare films and one-of-a-kind photographs.

Since the dates fall 45 years from their epic struggle to become legitimate music makers, the concerts will be highlighted by a set performed by just Nesmith, Dolenz and Tork. In 1967, the year The Monkees outsold The Beatles and the Rolling Stones, they issued two No. 1 albums (Headquarters and Pisces, Aquarius, Capricorn & Jones, Ltd), which primarily featured The Monkees as a self-contained, musical unit.

Each evening’s trio set will showcase numbers from these albums and present The Monkees’ electric garage band sound that they developed on their mid-1960s tours. To open and close the show, The Monkees will be augmented by a stellar crew of players to play the hand-picked setlist each evening.

These dates comprise the first U.S. Monkees tour to feature Nesmith since 1969. He has reunited with the group over the years; his last stateside concert with the band was a rare private show in support of 1997’s Justus album. These dates also follow the unexpected passing of their musical comrade Davy Jones in February. Plans call for Jones to be saluted in the show’s multimedia content.

Although Davy’s absence will undoubtedly be felt by The Monkees and their fans, these concerts will be an opportunity to share their memories amid the music and the movies that brought them together. Moreover, the band looks forward to performing for their many new fans who have discovered their music through repeats of their TV show on Antenna television, classic rock radio or via social media.

One thing is for certain, these concerts will be a once-in-a-lifetime series of shows that are not to be missed.

Don’t miss your chance to attend An Evening with The Monkees at the Arlington Theatre on Nov. 9. Tickets range from $38 to $55, plus applicable service charges. The Arlington Theatre is located at 1317 State St. in Santa Barbara. Call 805.963.4408

Tickets are available at all Ticketmaster outlets, including the Arlington Theatre and Walmart. To charge by phone, call 800.745.3000. Click here to order online.

— Jesse Lee Weiss represents Nederlander Concerts.