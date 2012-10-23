Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 8:38 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Hey, Hey, It’s The Monkees at the Arlington Theatre

By Jesse Lee Weiss for Nederlander Concerts | October 23, 2012 | 6:54 p.m.

Spend “An Evening with The Monkees” at the Arlington Theatre at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 9. Tickets are on sale now.

Michael Nesmith, Micky Dolenz and Peter Tork will return to the concert stage this November for a historic, 12-date tour of the United States. These performances will mark their first concerts together since 1997.

The trio’ss shows are set to feature a selection of their classic hits (such as “Last Train to Clarksville”; “I’m a Believer”; and “Pleasant Valley Sunday”), deep cuts from their first five platinum albums (including some performed for the first time since the 1960s) and fan favorites from the soundtrack to their cult film classic Head and their Emmy Award-winning television series. The show will encompass a full multimedia evening of music, rare films and one-of-a-kind photographs.

Since the dates fall 45 years from their epic struggle to become legitimate music makers, the concerts will be highlighted by a set performed by just Nesmith, Dolenz and Tork. In 1967, the year The Monkees outsold The Beatles and the Rolling Stones, they issued two No. 1 albums (Headquarters and Pisces, Aquarius, Capricorn & Jones, Ltd), which primarily featured The Monkees as a self-contained, musical unit.

Each evening’s trio set will showcase numbers from these albums and present The Monkees’ electric garage band sound that they developed on their mid-1960s tours. To open and close the show, The Monkees will be augmented by a stellar crew of players to play the hand-picked setlist each evening.

These dates comprise the first U.S. Monkees tour to feature Nesmith since 1969. He has reunited with the group over the years; his last stateside concert with the band was a rare private show in support of 1997’s Justus album. These dates also follow the unexpected passing of their musical comrade Davy Jones in February. Plans call for Jones to be saluted in the show’s multimedia content.

Although Davy’s absence will undoubtedly be felt by The Monkees and their fans, these concerts will be an opportunity to share their memories amid the music and the movies that brought them together. Moreover, the band looks forward to performing for their many new fans who have discovered their music through repeats of their TV show on Antenna television, classic rock radio or via social media.

One thing is for certain, these concerts will be a once-in-a-lifetime series of shows that are not to be missed.

Don’t miss your chance to attend An Evening with The Monkees at the Arlington Theatre on Nov. 9. Tickets range from $38 to $55, plus applicable service charges. The Arlington Theatre is located at 1317 State St. in Santa Barbara. Call 805.963.4408

Tickets are available at all Ticketmaster outlets, including the Arlington Theatre and Walmart. To charge by phone, call 800.745.3000. Click here to order online.

— Jesse Lee Weiss represents Nederlander Concerts.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 