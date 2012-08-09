Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 3:44 am | Fair 49º

 
 
 
 

Heather Vicory Joins Heritage Oaks Bank in Santa Maria

New branch manager hired for the South Broadway office

By Genesis Newsom for Heritage Oaks Bank | August 9, 2012 | 6:56 p.m.

Heritage Oaks Bank is pleased to announce that Heather Vicory has joined the company as the new branch manager for the South Broadway office in Santa Maria.

Vicory joins the bank with more than seven years of combined experience in customer service and branch management.

Born and raised on the Central Coast, Vicory said she is excited to work in Santa Maria and looks forward to getting involved in the community.

The South Broadway office managed by Vicory is one of two Heritage Oaks Bank locations in Santa Maria, with a second office located in Town Center West.

“Heather’s high energy, commitment to customers and community make her a great addition to the Santa Maria team,” said Becky Elkins, regional manager of Heritage Oaks Bank. “We are so pleased to have her on our team.”

— Genesis Newsom is a marketing assistant for Heritage Oaks Bank.

