Highway 192 at Westmont Road Again Open for Traffic

Highway 192 at Westmont Road in Montecito, closed in late July for a sinkhole about 3 feet in diameter, reopened Friday afternoon, according to Caltrans.

Detours that had been set up along Sycamore Canyon Road, Alameda Padre Serra and Barker Pass Road are no longer required, Caltrans said.

Caltrans has said a contract crew was working to check underground utilities, replace a failed drainage culvert and rebuild the section of roadway, located near Westmont College.

John Madonna Construction of San Luis Obispo was serving as the main contractor for the project.

— Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.