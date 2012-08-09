Letter to the Editor: ABR’s Arrogance and Collusion Unconscionable

The arrogance displayed this past Monday by members of the Santa Barbara Architectural Board of Review related to the Chick-fil-A project is unpardonable.

Who has granted these people any authority to impose their personal views on applicants with city projects?

Not only is their behavior unconscionable, but it clearly smacks of collusion, which is illegal.

Every member of the Architectural Review Board should immediately resign, and if they do not do so voluntarily, they should be summarily barred from serving further on the board or any other city commission or committee. This highly personal, and the ultimate in unprofessional representation, unfortunately besmirches the entire architectural community.

Tolerance and diversity, anyone?

Janice Evans

Santa Barbara