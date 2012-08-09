Candidates Lining Up to Vie for Seats on Santa Barbara School Board

Local races continue to take shape for the November election

More candidates have joined school, city and special district races for the November election in Santa Barbara County.

In the Santa Barbara Unified School District, four people are now battling for three seats on the Board of Education.

Incumbent Ed Heron is running for re-election, but Annette Cordero and Susan Deacon decided not to try for another term. Pedro Paz, Gayle Eidelson and Deborah Schwartz have all pulled nomination papers with the county Elections Office to enter the race, and Louis Segal has pulled papers but has not yet filed. Eidelson and Heron have been formally qualified to be on November’s ballot so far.

In the Goleta Union School District, Board of Trustees president Susan Epstein and parent Yvonne DeGraw are running for the two available seats so far.

School and special district candidates have to file declaration of candidacy and nomination papers by the end of Friday. Seats for water, sanitary and fire protection districts will be on November’s ballot as well.

Candidates are still joining City Council races in Carpinteria, Goleta, Buellton, Lompoc, Guadalupe and Santa Maria.

The June 5 primary election also set up hot regional, state and national races for Santa Barbara County voters: Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, will fight Republican Abel Maldonado to keep her congressional seat; Democrat Hannah-Beth Jackson and Republican Mike Stoker will battle for the 19th State Senate District seat; Assemblyman Katcho Achadjian, R-San Luis Obispo, will fight to keep his 35th District seat against Democratic challenger Gerry Manata; Assemblyman Das Williams, D-Santa Barbara, will face Republican challenger Rob Walter; and Fourth District Supervisor Joni Gray will face challenger Peter Adam in a runoff election for the county Board of Supervisors.

Capps raised $2.15 million from Jan. 1 to June 30 and spent $1.29 million so far, according to the Federal Election Commission. Maldonado raised $1.76 million and spent $1.26 million in the same time period.

Jackson and Stoker have been heavily fundraising as well, Secretary of State numbers show. Jackson raised $158,491 from the end of May to the end of June and $439,892 so far this year. She’s spent $682,320 this year, with about $99,000 in cash left.

Stoker has received $149,049 through June 30 and still has $135,188 in the bank.

Williams has raised $192,386 this year through the end of June, spent $176,936 and still has a lot left in the bank, with $132,939. Walter hasn’t filed campaign finance documents with the Secretary of State’s office.

