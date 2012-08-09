Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 3:37 am | Fair 49º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Candidates Lining Up to Vie for Seats on Santa Barbara School Board

Local races continue to take shape for the November election

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | August 9, 2012 | 10:26 p.m.

More candidates have joined school, city and special district races for the November election in Santa Barbara County.

In the Santa Barbara Unified School District, four people are now battling for three seats on the Board of Education.

Incumbent Ed Heron is running for re-election, but Annette Cordero and Susan Deacon decided not to try for another term. Pedro Paz, Gayle Eidelson and Deborah Schwartz have all pulled nomination papers with the county Elections Office to enter the race, and Louis Segal has pulled papers but has not yet filed. Eidelson and Heron have been formally qualified to be on November’s ballot so far.

In the Goleta Union School District, Board of Trustees president Susan Epstein and parent Yvonne DeGraw are running for the two available seats so far.

School and special district candidates have to file declaration of candidacy and nomination papers by the end of Friday. Seats for water, sanitary and fire protection districts will be on November’s ballot as well.

Candidates are still joining City Council races in Carpinteria, Goleta, Buellton, Lompoc, Guadalupe and Santa Maria.

The June 5 primary election also set up hot regional, state and national races for Santa Barbara County voters: Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, will fight Republican Abel Maldonado to keep her congressional seat; Democrat Hannah-Beth Jackson and Republican Mike Stoker will battle for the 19th State Senate District seat; Assemblyman Katcho Achadjian, R-San Luis Obispo, will fight to keep his 35th District seat against Democratic challenger Gerry Manata; Assemblyman Das Williams, D-Santa Barbara, will face Republican challenger Rob Walter; and Fourth District Supervisor Joni Gray will face challenger Peter Adam in a runoff election for the county Board of Supervisors.

Capps raised $2.15 million from Jan. 1 to June 30 and spent $1.29 million so far, according to the Federal Election Commission. Maldonado raised $1.76 million and spent $1.26 million in the same time period.

Jackson and Stoker have been heavily fundraising as well, Secretary of State numbers show. Jackson raised $158,491 from the end of May to the end of June and $439,892 so far this year. She’s spent $682,320 this year, with about $99,000 in cash left.

Stoker has received $149,049 through June 30 and still has $135,188 in the bank.

Williams has raised $192,386 this year through the end of June, spent $176,936 and still has a lot left in the bank, with $132,939. Walter hasn’t filed campaign finance documents with the Secretary of State’s office.

Candidate lists are updated every day around 5:30 p.m. and can be accessed by clicking here.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 