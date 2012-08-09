Roadwork Continues on Hollister Avenue, Los Carneros Road in Goleta

Construction is expected to last for the next six months, with traffic delays expected

Roadwork is being done in Goleta on Hollister Avenue between Los Carneros Road and Cortona Drive, and on Los Carneros Road from Hollister Avenue to just north of Mesa Road.

Work will continue over the next six months. Traffic impacts are anticipated as the crew works on various portions of the roadway. Work will be phased to allow for at least one lane of traffic in each direction at all times.

New sidewalks, medians and turn pockets will be constructed on Hollister Avenue.

The bus pockets will be reconstructed as well. In addition, a traffic signal will be added on Hollister Avenue at Coromar Drive. On Los Carneros Road, new sidewalks, medians and turn pockets will be built. A traffic signal will be constructed on Los Carneros Road at Discovery Drive.

These changes are being made as part of the development agreement with Cabrillo Business Park at the corner of Hollister and Los Carneros. Deckers Outdoor Corp., one of the park’s tenants, is building its worldwide headquarters at the location. Ground was broken on the Deckers’ buildings earlier this year.

The Deckers’ portion is expected to be completed in the summer of 2013.

— Valerie Kushnerov is a public information officer for the City of Goleta.