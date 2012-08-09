Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 3:39 am | Fair 49º

 
 
 
 

Roadwork Continues on Hollister Avenue, Los Carneros Road in Goleta

Construction is expected to last for the next six months, with traffic delays expected

By Valerie Kushnerov for the City of Goleta | August 9, 2012 | 8:54 p.m.

Roadwork is being done in Goleta on Hollister Avenue between Los Carneros Road and Cortona Drive, and on Los Carneros Road from Hollister Avenue to just north of Mesa Road.

Work will continue over the next six months. Traffic impacts are anticipated as the crew works on various portions of the roadway. Work will be phased to allow for at least one lane of traffic in each direction at all times.

New sidewalks, medians and turn pockets will be constructed on Hollister Avenue.

The bus pockets will be reconstructed as well. In addition, a traffic signal will be added on Hollister Avenue at Coromar Drive. On Los Carneros Road, new sidewalks, medians and turn pockets will be built. A traffic signal will be constructed on Los Carneros Road at Discovery Drive.

These changes are being made as part of the development agreement with Cabrillo Business Park at the corner of Hollister and Los Carneros. Deckers Outdoor Corp., one of the park’s tenants, is building its worldwide headquarters at the location. Ground was broken on the Deckers’ buildings earlier this year.

The Deckers’ portion is expected to be completed in the summer of 2013.

— Valerie Kushnerov is a public information officer for the City of Goleta.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 