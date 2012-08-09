Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 3:42 am | Fair 49º

 
 
 
 

Romero Camuesa Road in Los Padres Closed to All Motorized Vehicles

Officials expand the closure to help protect endangered amphibians

By Andrew Madsen for Los Padres National Forest | August 9, 2012 | 7:42 p.m.

In an effort to provide greater protection to endangered amphibians in the Agua Caliente Creek, Los Padres National Forest officials have closed the Romero Camuesa Road (Forest Road 5N15.1) at Divide Peak to all motorized vehicles.

This closure will restrict vehicular access to the Rock Camp, Middle Santa Ynez, P-Bar Flats and Mono campgrounds and the Big Caliente Day Use Area, and will remain in effect until Aug. 7, 2013.

Recent biological surveys of the stream crossings have found the presence of the federally endangered California red-legged frog and arroyo toad. An earlier forest order signed in April closed the road from the crossing west to where the road ends near Mono Campground.

“We’re expanding the original closure order to ensure we are doing everything we can to protect these endangered species from further impact,” Santa Barbara District Ranger John Smith said. “We’ll continue to monitor the stream crossing and, if future biological surveys indicate a reduced presence of these species, we’ll reopen the road to vehicles.”

Visitors are strongly encouraged to plan ahead and contact the Los Prietos Ranger Station for the latest conditions by calling 805.967.3481.

— Andrew Madsen represents Los Padres National Forest.

 
